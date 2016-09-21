Skip to main content
Raising Korea's productivity through innovation and structural reform

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3tl19gkd-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Jae Wan Lee
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and J. Lee (2016), “Raising Korea's productivity through innovation and structural reform”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1324, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3tl19gkd-en.
