Raising Education Achievement and Breaking the Cycle of Inequality in the United Kingdom

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/240277235354
Anne-Marie Brook
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Brook, A. (2008), “Raising Education Achievement and Breaking the Cycle of Inequality in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 633, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240277235354.
