Raising competitiveness and long-term growth of the Slovenian economy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxmlcv3237-en
Authors
Urban Sila, Nataša Jemec, Hermes Morgavi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sila, U., N. Jemec and H. Morgavi (2015), “Raising competitiveness and long-term growth of the Slovenian economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1241, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxmlcv3237-en.
