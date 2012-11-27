The OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable on Quantification of Harm to Competition by National Courts and Competition Agencies in February 2011. This document includes an executive summary, an aide-memoire of that discussion as well as the documents from the meeting: a background note prepared for the OECD Secretariat, written submissions by Chile, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Indonesia, the Russian Federation and BIAC; as well as additional contributions.