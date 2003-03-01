Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Procurement

Lessons from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/804363300553
Authors
Walter Odhiambo, Paul Kamau
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Odhiambo, W. and P. Kamau (2003), “Public Procurement: Lessons from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/804363300553.
Go to top