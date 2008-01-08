Public Procurement - The Role of Competition Authorities in Promoting Competition 

The OECD Competition Committee debated public procurement in June 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.