Public Opinion Research, Global Education and Development Co-operation Reform

In Search of a Virtuous Circle
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/571103687188
Authors
Ida McDonnell, Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte, Liam Wegimont
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

McDonnell, I., H. Solignac Lecomte and L. Wegimont (2003), “Public Opinion Research, Global Education and Development Co-operation Reform: In Search of a Virtuous Circle”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/571103687188.
