Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Expenditure Projections for Health and Long-Term Care for China Until 2030

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3c274vq3-en
Authors
Luca Lorenzoni, David Morgan, Yuki Murakami, Chris James
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lorenzoni, L. et al. (2015), “Public Expenditure Projections for Health and Long-Term Care for China Until 2030”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3c274vq3-en.
Go to top