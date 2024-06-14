Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Debt in a Medium-Term Context and Its Implications for Fiscal Policy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/628367225815
Authors
Jean-Claude Chouraqui, Brian Jones, Robert Bruce Montador
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Chouraqui, J., B. Jones and R. Montador (1986), “Public Debt in a Medium-Term Context and Its Implications for Fiscal Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/628367225815.
Go to top