Protecting and Promoting Competition in Response to Disruptive Innovations in Legal Services

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca47c852-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), “Protecting and Promoting Competition in Response to Disruptive Innovations in Legal Services”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca47c852-en.
