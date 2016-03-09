This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2016 on disruptive innovations in legal services. It introduces recent disruptive innovations in legal services markets, as well as the overarching trends giving rise to them. It also explores the role for competition authorities in the face of legal services disruptive innovation, particularly with respect to competition advocacy and summarises the rationale for legal services regulations and their composition.
Protecting and Promoting Competition in Response to Disruptive Innovations in Legal Services
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024