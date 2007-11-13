Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Progress in Policy Reforms to Improve the Investment Climate in South East Europe

Investment Reform Index 2006
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037243-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Progress in Policy Reforms to Improve the Investment Climate in South East Europe: Investment Reform Index 2006, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037243-en.
Go to top