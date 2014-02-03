Skip to main content
Productive Capabilities: An Empirical Investigation of their Determinants

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt0dh36zv-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Arne Nagengast, José Ramón Perea
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daude, C., A. Nagengast and J. Perea (2014), “Productive Capabilities: An Empirical Investigation of their Determinants”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 321, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tt0dh36zv-en.
