Product Market Competition and Economic Performance in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/787138221057
Authors
Maria Maher, Michael Wise
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Maher, M. and M. Wise (2005), “Product Market Competition and Economic Performance in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 433, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/787138221057.
