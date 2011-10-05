The OECD Competition Committee debated procedural fairness and transparency issues in civil and administrative enforcement proceedings in February and June 2010. This document includes an executive summary of that debate, two issues paper by the OECD Secretariat, and two aide-memoires of the discussions as well as country contributions from: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, the Russian Federation, the Slovak Republic, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and BIAC.
Procedural Fairness: Issues in Civil and Administrative Enforcement Proceedings
