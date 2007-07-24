Skip to main content
Privatisation in the Meda Region

Where do we stand?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/121331288232
Céline Kauffmann, Lucia Wegner
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Kauffmann, C. and L. Wegner (2007), “Privatisation in the Meda Region: Where do we stand?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 261, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/121331288232.
