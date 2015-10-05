Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Preventing the Artificial Avoidance of Permanent Establishment Status, Action 7 - 2015 Final Report

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264241220-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Preventing the Artificial Avoidance of Permanent Establishment Status, Action 7 - 2015 Final Report, OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264241220-en.
Go to top