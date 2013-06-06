Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Determinants of School Outcomes Under Model Uncertainty

Evidence from South Africa
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452klln7tl-en
Authors
Thomas Laurent, Fabrice Murtin, Geoff Barnard, Dean Janse van Rensburg, Vijay Reddy, George Frempong, Lolita Winnaar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Laurent, T. et al. (2013), “Policy Determinants of School Outcomes Under Model Uncertainty: Evidence from South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1057, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452klln7tl-en.
Go to top