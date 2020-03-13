Skip to main content
Policies, regulatory framework and enforcement for air quality management: The case of Japan

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b2de0bc1-en
Authors
Enrico Botta, Sho Yamasaki
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Botta, E. and S. Yamasaki (2020), “Policies, regulatory framework and enforcement for air quality management: The case of Japan”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b2de0bc1-en.
