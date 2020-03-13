Policies, regulatory framework and enforcement for air quality management: The case of China

Four decades of rapid economic expansion in China has generated enormous pressure on the environment, natural resources and public health. Alarming smog outbreaks during the 2010-13 period prompted the government to introduce a number of reforms to control air pollution, including a re-organisation of environmental institutions, improving the coordination and integrity of enforcement actions across levels of government, and the rolling out of a permit system for all stationary pollution sources. This paper reviews these recent developments, and discusses key remaining challenges. The paper complements two case studies on air quality policies in Korea and Japan, and a third case study on international regulatory cooperation on air quality in North America, Europe and North-East Asia.