Physics and Fuel Performance of Reactor-Based Plutonium Disposition

Workshop Proceedings - Paris, France, 28-30 September 1998
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173385-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (1999), Physics and Fuel Performance of Reactor-Based Plutonium Disposition: Workshop Proceedings - Paris, France, 28-30 September 1998, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173385-en.
