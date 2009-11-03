Skip to main content
Pedal to the Metal: Structural Reforms to Boost Long-Term Growth in Mexico and Spur Recovery from the Crisis

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/220704620333
David Haugh, Agustin Redonda
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Haugh, D. and A. Redonda (2009), “Pedal to the Metal: Structural Reforms to Boost Long-Term Growth in Mexico and Spur Recovery from the Crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 733, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220704620333.
