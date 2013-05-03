Skip to main content
Opening the Black Box of Contract Renegotiations

An Analysis of Road Concessions in Chile, Colombia and Peru
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3wwxxq3-en
Authors
Eduardo Bitran, Sebastián Nieto-Parra, Juan Sebastián Robledo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bitran, E., S. Nieto-Parra and J. Robledo (2013), “Opening the Black Box of Contract Renegotiations: An Analysis of Road Concessions in Chile, Colombia and Peru”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 317, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n3wwxxq3-en.
