The International Energy Agency's quarterly statistical report on oil, coal, natural gas, and electrcitiy production, trade, refinery intake and output, stock changes, and consumption. Statistics for electricity, natural gas and coal show supply and trade. Import and export data are shown by origin and destination. Oil and hard coal data are shown on a worldwide basis.
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity - Volume 2010 Issue 4
Second Quarter 2010
Report
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 April 2019
-
18 January 2019
-
2 October 2018
-
16 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023