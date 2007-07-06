The International Energy Agency's quarterly statistical report on oil, coal, natural gas, and electrcitiy production, trade, refinery intake and output, stock changes, and consumption. Statistics for electricity, natural gas and coal show supply and trade. Import and export data are shown by origin and destination. Oil and hard coal data are shown on a worldwide basis.
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity, Volume 2007 Issue 3
First Quarter 2007
Report
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
4 February 2010
-
14 December 2009
-
10 August 2009
-
21 April 2009
-
5 February 2009
-
28 October 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
6 May 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023