This publication provides up-to-date, detailed quarterly statistics on oil, coal, natural gas and electricity for the OECD countries.
Oil statistics cover production, trade, refinery intake and output, stock changes and consumption for crude oil, NGL and nine selected oil product groups. Statistics for electricity, natural gas and hard coal and brown coal show supply and trade. Import and export data are reported by source and origin.
Moreover, oil and hard coal production are reported on a worldwide basis.
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity
Quarterly Statistics Second Quarter 1999 Volume 1999 Issue 4
Report
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity
Abstract
