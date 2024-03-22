Skip to main content
Offensive and Defensive Responses by European Multinationals to a World of Trade Blocs

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/145052815784
John M. Stopford
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Stopford, J. (1992), “Offensive and Defensive Responses by European Multinationals to a World of Trade Blocs”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/145052815784.
