OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to G20 Leaders (Brisbane, Australia, November 2014)

In September, we presented the first deliverables of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project to the G20 Finance Ministers. These first results, delivered by the 44 countries, including all the G20 and OECD members, acting on an equal footing, address issues such as tax treaty abuse, hybrid mismatches that result in double non-taxation, spontaneous exchange of tax rulings, requirements for country by country reporting by multinationals on key indicators, as well as an agreed approach to the tax challenges of the digital economy. The report also looks forward to how we can best ensure consistent implementation of the BEPS measures. In this regard, tax administrations have a critical role to play, and the Commissioners of the 46-member Forum on Tax Administration met in Dublin in October and agreed to step-up their work to ensure further coordination and collaboration on compliance activities on entities and individuals involved in cross-border tax arrangements.