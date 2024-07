This report consists of two parts. Part I is a report by the OECD Secretary-General regarding (A) the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project; (B) tax transparency with the single global common standard on Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI); and (C) Tax and Development. Part II is a progress report to the G20 as adopted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information on Tax Purposes.