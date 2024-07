This report consists of two parts. Part I is the Progress Report to the G20 by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes delivered to the G20 in April 2013. Part II is a report by the OECD Secretary-General regarding the work on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) and tackling offshore tax evasion. The OECD Secretary-General report details the BEPS action plan, as well as a proposal to move globally towards automatic exchange of information.