OECD Reviews of Human Resource Management in Government: Brazil 2010

This review of human resource management (HRM) in the federal government of Brazil provides a detailed diagnosis of the management of government employees, and solutions for improving it. The assessments and the recommendations are based on the lessons learned from the experience of OECD member countries.

This review assesses whether: the federal government is managing the size, skills, and competencies of its workforce in a sustainable manner; the HRM system in government is strategic and performance oriented; there is a balance between the flexibility and consistency of HRM practices; the values promoted by the government are consistent with management rules and practices.