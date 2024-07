This is the third annual progress report of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS. The report describes the progress made to deliver on the mandate of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, covering the period from July 2018 to May 2019. This report was originally published as Annex 2 to the OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, which was released on 8 June 2019 at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.