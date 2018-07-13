OECD-G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Progress Report July 2017-June 2018

This report by the Inclusive Framework presents the current state of play in progressing its mandate, covering the period from July 2017 to June 2018. Part 1 describes the major developments consisting of the work on addressing the tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy and the coming into force of the BEPS multilateral instrument. Part 2 describes the progress in respect of the peer reviews of the BEPS minimum standards. Part 3 describes the wider BEPS implementation. These are followed by three annexes providing information on the membership of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS (Annex A), a list of the BEPS actions and a guide to where this work is done within the OECD (Annex B), and a detailed description of the use of Country-by-Country reporting data to measure BEPS (Annex C). This report was originally published as Annex 1 to the OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, which was released on 22 July 2018 for the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.