OECD Framework for the Evaluation of SME and Entrepreneurship Policies and Programmes

This Framework provides policy makers with a practical and accessible guide to best practice evaluation methods for SME and entrepreneurship policies and programmes. It uses case studies from a wide range of OECD countries to examine the benefits of evaluation and how best to address common issues that arise when commissioning and undertaking SME and entrepreneurship evaluations.

Key evaluation principles are set out, including the ‘Six Steps to Heaven’ approach. These principles are illustrated with examples of evaluations of national, regional and local programmes that can be explored further by the reader.

The publication focuses not only on the evaluation of individual policies and programmes, but also on peer review evaluations and assessment of the impact of SMEs and entrepreneurship of mainstream programmes that do not have business development as their principal aim. This book complements other existing guidelines, as it focusses particularly on problem situations and exceptions to the general rules.