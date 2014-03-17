Skip to main content
OECD Forecasts During and After the Financial Crisis

A Post Mortem
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz73l1qw1s1-en
Nigel Pain, Christine Lewis, Thai-Thanh Dang, Yosuke Jin, Pete Richardson
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pain, N. et al. (2014), “OECD Forecasts During and After the Financial Crisis: A Post Mortem”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz73l1qw1s1-en.
