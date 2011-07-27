Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264111110-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264111110-en.
Go to top