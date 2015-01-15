This periodic review (roughly every five years) of the individual development co-operation efforts of Austria assesses the performance of Austria's programme, not just that of its development co-operation agency, and examines both policy and implementation. It takes an integrated, system-wide perspective.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Austria 2015
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
