This document brings together views from business, civil society and the Internet technical community on the emergence of a new generation of national cybersecurity strategies. This input was used in developing the report on “Cybersecurity Policy Making at a Turning Point: Analysing a New Generation of National Cybersecurity Strategies for the Internet Economy” (OECD Digital Economy Paper 211).
Non-governmental Perspectives on a New Generation of National Cybersecurity Strategies
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023