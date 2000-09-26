No Longer Business as Usual

Today, corruption has moved to the top of the global political agenda as its dramatic impact on economic development and its corrosive effect on political stability and democratic political institutions has become increasingly obvious. A whole arsenal of legal instruments to combat corruption has now been developed to improve ethical standards in the public sector, to end tax deductibility for bribes, to curtail money laundering, and to clean up public procurement practices. The private sector and civil society will continue to play a critical role in making these new rules a reality. This collection of papers provides the key elements needed to build and preserve corruption-free institutions, systems, and private enterprises.

