New Indicators of Competition Law and Policy in 2013 for OECD and non-OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg4r657h-en
Authors
Enrico Alemani, Caroline Klein, Isabell Koske, Cristiana Vitale, Isabelle Wanner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Alemani, E. et al. (2013), “New Indicators of Competition Law and Policy in 2013 for OECD and non-OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg4r657h-en.
