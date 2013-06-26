Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multilateralising Regionalism

Strengthening Transparency Disciplines in Trade
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t7k99xzq-en
Authors
Iza Lejárraga
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lejárraga, I. (2013), “Multilateralising Regionalism: Strengthening Transparency Disciplines in Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t7k99xzq-en.
Go to top