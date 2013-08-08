The OECD Competition Committee debated Methods for Allocating Contracts for the Provision of Regional and Local Transportation Services in February 2013. This document includes an executive summary of the debate and the documents from the meeting: written submissions from: Bulgaria, Colombia, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and BIAC as well as two expert papers and a summary of the discussion.