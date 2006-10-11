Skip to main content
Meeting the Challenge of Private Sector Development

Evidence from the Mekong Sub-region
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028234-en
Federico Bonaglia
Development Centre Studies
English
Bonaglia, F. (2006), Meeting the Challenge of Private Sector Development: Evidence from the Mekong Sub-region, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264028234-en.
