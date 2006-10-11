Meeting the Challenge of Private Sector Development

This book explores how governments can help firms in developing countries better seize the opportunities created by globalisation and contribute to improving employment opportunities and poverty reduction. More specifically, it analyses how local firms can get involved in global value chains, access distant and more profitable markets and upgrade their capabilities. Based on case studies, the book focuses on selected industries and reviews experiences of governments and enterprises in the Mekong sub-region. It seeks to draw ‘bottom up’ policy conclusions from firm- and industry-level analyses in specific country settings about how best to support private sector development in developing countries.