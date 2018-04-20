This paper looks at how market concentration is measured, whether it is increasing, and if so, whether other indicators (output, prices, mark-ups and profits) are consistent with a story of falling competitive intensity. It also explores whether any market power that has been built has endured and studies the consequences of a change in competitive intensity. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2018 on market concentration.
Market Concentration
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
