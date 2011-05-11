Skip to main content
Making the French Housing Market Work Better

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgcd9w73qvf-en
Authors
Hervé Boulhol
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Boulhol, H. (2011), “Making the French Housing Market Work Better”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 861, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgcd9w73qvf-en.
