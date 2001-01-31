Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Growth More Environmentally Sustainable in Germany

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/438703523226
Authors
Grant Kirkpatrick, Gernot Klepper, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kirkpatrick, G., G. Klepper and R. Price (2001), “Making Growth More Environmentally Sustainable in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/438703523226.
Go to top