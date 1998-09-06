Skip to main content
Macrothesaurus for Information Processing in the Field of Economic and Social Development

Fifth Edition
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162990-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations
Cite this content as:

OECD/UN (1998), Macrothesaurus for Information Processing in the Field of Economic and Social Development: Fifth Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162990-en.
