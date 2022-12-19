Skip to main content
Macroeconomic and distributional consequences of net zero policies in the United Kingdom

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a8849581-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Aurelien Saussay, Josh Burke
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pareliussen, J., A. Saussay and J. Burke (2022), “Macroeconomic and distributional consequences of net zero policies in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1743, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a8849581-en.
