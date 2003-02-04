The OECD Competition Committee debated loyalty and fidelity discounts and rebates in June 2002. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Mr. Gary Hewitt for the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Finland, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.