Labour Market, Welfare Reform and Inequality in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcnl9cr8-en
Authors
Christophe André, Clara Garcia, Giulia Giupponi, Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

André, C. et al. (2013), “Labour Market, Welfare Reform and Inequality in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1034, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcnl9cr8-en.
