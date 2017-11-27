Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour market and collective bargaining in Iceland: sharing the spoils without spoiling the shares

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/851fc29b-en
Authors
Urban Sila
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sila, U. (2017), “Labour market and collective bargaining in Iceland: sharing the spoils without spoiling the shares”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1439, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/851fc29b-en.
Go to top